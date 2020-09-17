Converse Celebrates Latin Heritage Month With a New Sneaker Collection

Converse has celebrated Latin Heritage Month in the past, however its latest collection will offer the most variety.

The footwear brand announced this week that its latest “¡Mi Gente!” collection — which consists of various Chuck Taylor All Star styles, the Chuck 70 and two ruffle tops — will be hitting shelves in September. According to the brand, the selection of footwear features unique patterns that reference the diversity, duality and vibrancy of Latinx culture including specific colorways representing Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

The Converse “Mi Gente” collection. CREDIT: Nike

Fans will also be able to create their own versions of the ¡Mi Gente! footwear through the Converse By You program by applying various traditional designs including jacquard butterfly prints, Mexican paper folk art and ruffle details to the canvas upper including the Spanish letter “ñ” seen on the All Star patch embroidered by the collar, which sits atop the signature vulcanized tooling.

The Converse ¡Mi Gente! collection is available now via Converse.com and at select Converse retailers. The special edition Chuck Taylor All Star is priced at $70, while the Chuck 70 retails for $85 and the women’s ruffle tops come with a $55 price tag.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ‘Dominican Republic.” CREDIT: Nike

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ‘Mexico.” CREDIT: Nike

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “Puerto Rico.” CREDIT: Nike

