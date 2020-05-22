The FOG x Converse Chuck 70 Restock Already Sold Out — Here’s How to Still Get a Pair

Sneakerheads got an unexpected surprise yesterday when Converse wonderfully restocked its must-have Fear of God Essentials x Chuck 70 collaboration.

If they were fast enough, fans were able to shop the styles again on Converse’s website after they initially sold out within hours in March. Still, this restock sold out within minutes this go around.

Though the styles have since sold out, the resale market is booming with the product. StockX offers the black outer-layered colorway for as low as $250 though prices do range up to $599 for more coveted sizes. The cream iteration with black tongue resells for $250 up to $550 from the site.

The Fear of God x Converse Chuck 70 Collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fear of God Essentials

The sneakers retailed originally for $110 as part of the Fear of God Essentials line, pairing together mixed panels of black and cream uppers. Introduced first in 2018, these two takes on the classic Chuck 70 include bright white elongated laces designed to wrap around the shoe in addition to Fear of God branding on the heel replacing the typical Converse logo. Accompanied by a third tan colorway, the trio of Fear of God Essentials x Converse Chuck 70 styles released first on March 26 at Pacsun.com and at select retailers like as Sneakersnstuff.

Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God’s partnership with Converse originated in 2018 and centered on the classic Chuck 70 that was released exclusively at PacSun for the Fear of God Essentials line.

