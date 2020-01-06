Eastwood Danso Reveals Converse Collab During London Fashion Week Men’s Show

One interpretation of the Converse Pro Leather by Eastwood Danso at London Fashion Week Men's 2020.

One year after turning heads at London Fashion Week Men’s with his custom Converse Chuck 70, designer Eastwood Danso returned Saturday with more new-look silhouettes from the athletic heritage brand.

During the presentation on Saturday for his eponymous brand at the BFC Presentation Space — his second time showing at the event — Danso reworked Converse’s classic Pro Leather, a former performance basketball silhouette from 1976 that is now a hit with the lifestyle-focused audience.

The German-born designer revealed several new interpretations of the Converse sneaker on the runway, reimagining the model with technical outerwear fabric, hand-painted designs on the uppers and adding several performance-based Vibram outsoles. (The most eye-catching function-focused product employed by the designer is Vibram’s detachable Portable Performance Sole.)

However, if you’re looking to pick up a pair of Danso’s take on the iconic Converse Pro Leather, you’re out of luck, as the look was made exclusively for the runway.

Eastwood Danso revealed several interpretations of the classic Converse Pro Leather at London Fashion Week Men’s 2020. CREDIT: Converse

One take on the Converse Pro Leather by Eastwood Danso using the function-focused Vibram detachable Portable Performance Sole. CREDIT: Converse

More reworked Converse Pro Leather sneakers by designer Eastwood Danso at London Fashion Week Men’s 2020. CREDIT: Converse

