Converse Debuts One Of Its Most Sustainable Sneakers to Date — Here’s How to Get Them

Converse debuted one of its most sustainable sneakers ever in a series of fresh colorways.

The Nike-owned brand announced revealed the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater as part of its parent company’s Move to Zero initiative, gearing towards zero carbon and waste. The sneaker will release in three colorways on July 23 at 10 a.m. ET and are set to retail for $95 at Converse.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater in Black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater in Charcoal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater in White. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Following Nike’s development of its environmentally-forward Space Hippie line, the new sneakers reimagine a heritage silhouette with environmentally-conscious materials. Traditional canvas uppers are replaced with a 100% recycled Morphlon blend, mixing together recycled polyester and recycled post-industrial textile waste scraps. Sustainably-sourced polyester webbing coats the fabric with contrast overlays and stitching as a completely recycled polyester mesh liner allows for breathability during wear.

The real standout touch of the style comes with its speckled Crater Foam outsole. Constructed partially recycled Nike Grind rubber and foam scraps sourced from repurposed shoes, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater continues to provide classic style with a futuristic appeal.

Described by the brand as perfectly-imperfect, the sneaker sets stepping stones for Converse Renew collections to come.

The new sneaker is the byproduct of a collaboration of more than 100 creative minds who set their sights on a more sustainable future for footwear.

“A lot of times we think about materials at their inception, but what about all the materials that already exist? Could we look at those just the same, and really embrace the value that those can still hold?,” Jessica L’Abbe, Converse senior director of color, materials and graphics, said in a statement. “Designers are really great at creative problem-solving. We try to challenge the design teams to think about ways to make things better. We found that by putting principles of circularity as a core tenant of our creative strategy, it really helps keep it front and center throughout the product creation process.”

“When you think about design or innovation, you’re solving a problem or a challenge. Creativity in this regard comes with some guidelines or parameters,” Converse VP of global innovation Brandon Avery added in the release. “Creativity grows when you see a measurable impact that you can make.”