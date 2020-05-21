Converse Upcycles Carhartt WIP Apparel For a New High-Top Chuck 70 Collab

Carhartt WIP and Converse are back for another collaboration and, this time, it’s sustainable.

The brands, who have previously partnered on a series of sneaker iterations, announced a new limited-edition capsule this week featuring an upcycled take on a Converse Chuck 70. Made from 1,000 pre-worn canvas Carhartt work jackets, trousers and overall, the Converse x Carhartt WIP Renew Chuck 70 debuts in limited quantities at Converse.com and Carhartt-WIP.com as well as at select retailers starting on May 28.

Combining mixed colorways with navy, black and brown fabrics butterfly cut to create individual tri-panel execution, the high-top sneaker is so unique that no two pairs are exactly alike. The two-toned styles include signature branding elements blended together from each brand with a Carhartt WIP logo sewn onto the tongue and Converse All Star emblem visible on the medial sides.

Converse x Carhartt WIP Renew Chuck 70 CREDIT: Courtesy of Carhartt

Converse x Carhartt WIP Renew Chuck 70 CREDIT: Courtesy of Carhartt

Converse x Carhartt WIP Renew Chuck 70 CREDIT: Courtesy of Carhartt

With the creation of this new and greener sneaker, Converse is said to have diverted more than 108,000 textile items from landfills. The brand souced the Carhartt pieces from British-based fashion and vintage retailer, Beyond Retro. The capsule follows suit with the Nike-owned Converse’s Renew initiative, taking on the challenge of finding solutions to create products using post-consumer and post-industrial waste as a way to develop more sustainable takes on the brand’s iconic styles.

Together with Carhatt WIP, Converse recently dropped its “Hamilton Brown” and “Green Camo” makeups of the Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 on April 28 with a $110 price tag. The brands first dropped this Chuck 70 collab in June 2019 before the pairs quickly sold out.