Converse Reveals a New Performance Basketball Sneaker With the NBA Season Restart Here

Converse reentered the performance basketball market in May 2019 with the release of the All Star Pro BB and revealed another court-ready shoe, the G4, in March. Now, with the restart of the NBA season here, the brand is set to deliver a new hoops sneaker.

The brand revealed today the Converse All Star BB Evo, an evolution of its All Star Pro BB silhouette that features both characteristics of its predecessor and several new features. The sneaker, according to Converse, was made to keep ballers on their forefoot, which gives them the ability to move nimbly and react to create space on the court.

Additionally, Converse explained that the shoe was created with the feedback of several of its athlete ambassadors — specifically Kelly Oubre Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Natasha Cloud — as well as hundreds of male and female basketball players worldwide.

Related Converse's Flash Sale Has Your Favorite Sneakers For As Low As $17 Converse Debuts One Of Its Most Sustainable Sneakers to Date -- Here's How to Get Them A Converse x Rokit Collaboration Is Releasing on Greenhouse

The Converse All Star BB Evo features two notable changes: its height and the upper construction.

Watch on FN

The model features a 5/8 height, abandoning the traditional low- or mid-cut upper height that is typically synonymous with performance basketball sneakers. The reason for the new height, according to Converse, was to give the shoe increased flexibility. It also features zonal padding near the ankle for stability.

As for the upper construction, Converse equipped it with a 50/50 split featuring an engineered lofted mesh on the medial side, which the brand said provides greater breathability and comfort. On the lateral side, Converse used a structured closed diamond textile material that was used for stability and support.

Aside from its height and upper construction, the Converse All Star BB Evo features a new lacing system with Nike Flywire mag cables for improved forefoot containment, a diamond lug pattern around its thin wrap cup outsole for court feel and 360-degree traction and lightweight and durable Nike React drop-in midsoles that are also responsive and allow the shoe to have a low profile.

“The Converse All Star BB Evo has a low center of gravity. It allows me to be in control each and every moment,” NBA star and Converse athlete Kelly Oubre Jr. said in a statement.

Aesthetically, Converse employed a blurred articulation of its Star Chevron logo that it said evokes “both movement and speed.”

The Converse All Star BB Evo is scheduled to release on Aug. 1 via Converse.com as part of the “Rivals Pack.” The sneaker will retail for $120.

The lateral side of the Converse All Star BB Evo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The medial side of the Converse All Star BB Evo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The outsole of the Converse All Star BB Evo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse