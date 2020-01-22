Converse Gives ’70s & ’80s Archival Styles a Fresh Update for 2020 NBA All-Star

When it comes to basketball sneakers, Converse has many archival silhouettes from which it can pull.

The Nike-parented brand is drawing on its heritage with kicks for NBA All-Star Weekend, which begin on Feb. 14 and go through Feb. 16. But it’s updating the styles for a new decade with fresh colorways and a more modern aesthetic.

To celebrate this year’s All-Star Weekend location of Chicago, Converse is releasing an All Star Pack, available to shop in the Windy City. The pack includes all-white versions of the Pro Leather, Chuck 70 and All Star Pro BB sneakers, with the chance for customers to customize their pairs in select stores.

Converse All Star Pack CREDIT: Converse

Also among the offerings is the All Star Pro BB Pack, which throws it back to the 1988 All-Star Game jersey. The silhouette comes in a white, blue and red colorway that will be available to shop exclusively at All-Star Weekend. A black-and-white version of the silhouette is also offered.

Converse All Star Pro BB Pack CREDIT: Converse

Finally, Converse is releasing several colorways of the Pro Leather OG, which initially dropped in the ’70s. The shoes have a white leather upper with star chevron branding; the star and chevron accents come in colors inspired by the Pro Leather’s initial launch.

Converse Pro Leather OG CREDIT: Converse

