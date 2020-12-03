Converse 12 Days of Christmas Continues With Draymond Green Chuck 70s

Converse is continuing its 12 Days of Christmas surprise drops today with a special custom pair courtesy of Draymond Green.

The heritage brand joined forces with the NBA and the Golden State Warriors athlete for a personalized set of high-top sneakers. The Converse x NBA City Edition Custom Chuck 70 by Draymond Green sneakers drop at 10 a.m. today with a retail price of $115 at Converse.com.

The new sneakers feature smooth white canvas uppers with graphics inspired by the city of Oakland, Calif., the Warriors’ original hometown. You can find hits of classic red and deep yellow across the sneaker featured once more in a stitched heel stripe and the team’s logo on the right insole. The NBA City Edition by You collection takes inspiration from the league’s new City Editon jerseys for the 2020-21 season.

Converse x NBA City Edition Custom Chuck 70 by Draymond Green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

“In designing this Chuck 70, I went with a super clean, classic look,” explained Green on the Converse site. “Then, I added details, like a heel stripe and Oakland logo that really pop and feature my favorite aspects of the new Golden State NBA City Edition jersey.”

Green signed on as a Converse brand ambassador with a multi-year, multimillion-dollar footwear deal in March.

The Converse 12 Days of Christmas celebration kicked off yesterday with a surprise restock of its beloved collaboration with Comme Des Garçons Play. The heart-adorned sneakers quickly sold out, though, and can now be found on resale sites like StockX once more.

Tomorrow, for the third day of its drops, the All-Star brand will be releasing a new One Star Pro AS designed by American skateboarder and architect, Alexis Sablone.