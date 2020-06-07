Conor McGregor is apparently retiring from fighting.

The Reebok athlete took to Twitter yesterday to announce plans to call it quits.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” McGregor tweeted.

This marks McGregor’s third retirement announcement in four years. The Irish superstar previously revealed plans to quit fighting in 2019 and 2016.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement,” he wrote in a March 2019 tweet.

In April 2016, McGregor also announced plans to leave his fighting days behind him, posting a now-deleted tweet reading: “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

One of the best-known mixed martial arts stars, McGregor participated in UFC 246 in January, where he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in one round. The former two-division UFC world champ has not won in a mixed martial arts cage or boxing ring since 2016.

According to Forbes, McGregor is the 16th highest-paid athlete in the world for 2020. The fighter earned $30 million for his knockout of Cerrone and pocked $16 million from endorsements, including his Reebok deal as well as his whiskey label, Proper No. Twelve.