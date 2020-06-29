Conor McGregor & Reebok Debut a Champion-Ready Tracksuit

Conor McGregor and Reebok are back at it again with a champion-ready combination.

Describing it as his “personal combat tracksuit,” McGregor took to Instagram last night to announce the news of the new style. The suit employs a sleek polyester build and offers a slim fit with a half-zip standup collar jacket and drawcord-adjustable drop crotch pants. Together, the suit retailed for $90 at Reebok.com but has already sold out across the globe on both European and American pages.

Conor McGregor x Reebok Combat CMG tracksuit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Conor McGregor x Reebok Combat CMG tracksuit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Conor McGregor x Reebok Combat CMG track jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Conor McGregor x Reebok Combat CMG track pants. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Conor McGregor x Reebok Combat CMG tracksuit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

For fans still looking to emulate McGregor’s training style, the brand still has a hoodie from previous collections with the fighter available on sale for $65, discounted from its original price of $80.

The Irish boxer signed with Reebok in a reportedly multi-million dollar deal back in 2018 and has since gone on to release a series of pieces with the brand and appears in campaigns for its Zig Kinetica lace up sneaker. Releasing back in January, McGregor modeled a black and orange colorway, teasing the new style on his Twitter.

Ahead, achieve your best workout style just like the now-retired champion by shopping a few of FN’s top picks of the Conor McGregor-backed Reebok Zig Kinetica sneakers.

CREDIT: Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Zig Kinetica, $120.

CREDIT: Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Zig Kinetica, $120.

CREDIT: Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Zig Kinetica, $120.

Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Zig Kinetica, $120.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes