As Conor McGregor prepares for his upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, he’s also promoting Reebok sneakers on social media.

The mixed martial arts star shared a short video on Twitter and Instagram today with a black and orange pair of the Reebok Zig Kinetica laced up. McGregor jumped over a toy train in the video and when he landed the soles of the sneakers became electrified. The fighter then looked down at the floor at an action figure and then became one himself.

McGregor also gave a hint at when the look would hit stores, captioning the video: “Just wait. Dropping Sunday.”

Despite the promotion, it is not known whether this is a collaboration with the MMA star or if he is promoting a general release shoe. In an email response, Reebok told FN that they could not could not confirm any details on the sneaker.

McGregor and Cerrone are headlining UFC 246, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card also features a matchup between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington for the co-main event.

