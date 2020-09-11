Concepts Looks to the 1970s Punk Scene for Its Latest Vans Collaboration

Having already delivered acclaimed collaborations with New Balance, Lacoste and others, boutique retail standout Concepts has another on the way. The next project is with Vans’ premium label Vault by Vans.

For the collab, Concepts looked to pay homage to the 1970s punk scene, which it described as “a cultural movement that celebrated individuality and self-expression, but also inspired change.” To pull the theme off, Concepts was inspired by the iconic Vivienne Westwood color-blocked mohair sweaters from the era.

“Concepts has a long working relationship with Vans and every time we partner together, we tend to walk the line and push each other further. This Mohair collection is no exception,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said in a statement. “We explored the punk era of the 1970s, a period which theoretically is thought of as an anti-fashion movement, but one that we’ve seen throughout the years informing fashion on many levels. In addition to its timelessness from a style perspective, the youth of today have a lot in common with those of the late 1970s, which has informed this generation’s fashion, politics and outlook.”

The collaboration will feature two shoes with new looks from Concepts including the Vans Sk8 Hi and Classic Slip-On. Both looks are executed with multi-colored mohair, which the boutique said was the first time it was done on Vans shoes. Because of the unique patterns that mohair creates, no two pairs will be the same. The Sk8 Hi will drop in a purple plumeria and multicolor colorway, while the Classic Slip-On available in will arrive in a black marshmallow color scheme.

The Classic Slip-On (L) and the Sk8 Hi from the Concepts x Vault by Vans “Mohair” pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

The Concepts x Vault by Vans “Mohair” pack arrives exclusively via Concepts stores and Cncpts.com on Sept. 24. The Concepts x Vans Sk8 Hi sneaker will retail for $110 and the Concepts x Vans Classic Slip-On will come with a $90 price tag.

Aside from the sneakers, Concepts said it will launch two private-label apparel pieces: the “Up Yours” T-shirt for $30 and a crewneck fleece with ’70s-inspired patchwork lettering for $90.