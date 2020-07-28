Concepts Brings the Vibe of Cape Cod to Its Latest New Balance Collaboration

Concepts and New Balance have delivered several can’t-miss collaborations over the years, and for their latest project, the boutique brought the spirit of a beloved Massachusetts summer destination to one of the classier lifestyle sneakers from the brand.

Arriving next month is the Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape,” a luxurious and modern look inspired by Cape Cod — specifically, the area’s scenic cranberry bogs. The silhouette was dressed in hues made to resemble a popular cocktail in the area, the “Cape Codder,” commonly referred to as a vodka cranberry.

The Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape” features uppers using cranberry-colored suede and nylon, which is paired with a gradient back-print TPU “N” logo. The look also includes custom co-branded tongues and insoles, green molded EVA midsoles (to resemble the lime in the drink) and translucent icy blue outsoles (a first for the 327).

“The partnership with New Balance is constantly evolving. We’ve enjoyed bringing energy to new silhouettes, with the 327 grabbing our attention upon first reveal,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said in a statement.

The Concepts New Balance 327 “Cape” arrives on Aug. 7 via Cncpts.com and at Concepts stores. The look will come with a $140 price tag. It will also see a broader release on Aug. 13.

Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

A closeup of the Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

The “N” logo on the Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

The collar of the Concepts x New Balance 327 “Cape.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts