Comme des Garçons Gives the Classic Nike Dunk a New Look

One of two Comme des Garçons x Nike Dunk Low colorways to drop in May 2020.

Fashion house collaborations with athletic brands are hotter than ever, and Comme des Garçons and Nike have a sneaker coming this week that’s sure to capitalize on the momentum.

The Comme des Garçons take on the classic Nike Dunk silhouette is slated to drop on Thursday in men’s and women’s sizing. It can be purchased via the Comme des Garçons shopping platforms and Dover Street Market. Retail price is 250 pounds (roughly $308).

According to Nike, retail partners of Comme des Garçons will stock the collab in an additional release.

A second Comme des Garçons x Nike Dunk Low colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike said Comme des Garçons’ latest Dunk collaboration is “a spiritual follow-up to a clear Dunk Hi from 2017,” and is a nod to designer Rei Kawakubo’s “drive to continually create new things.” The two-shoe collaboration, which was debuted during the Comme des Garçons spring ’20 women’s Paris runway show in September, is executed with Nike’s transparent Nexkin material on the upper, which is synonymous with the sportswear powerhouse’s Vaporfly SP and React Element 87 sneakers. To give the Nexkin texture and dimensionality, one look features CDG all-over monogram print and the other features black predominantly on the upper.

Another look at the Comme des Garçons x Nike Dunk Low with all-over CDG print. CREDIT: Courtesy

A look from above the Comme des Garçons x Nike Dunk Low with all-over CDG print. CREDIT: Courtesy

Another look at the second Comme des Garçons x Nike Dunk Low colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy