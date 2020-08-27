How to Become a Columbia Product Tester

Columbia Sportswear Co. is a standout brand in the outdoor industry, and if you’re interested in trying out its products before they hit retail a program is available for you.

The Portland, Ore.-based sportswear company has a specific landing page — producttesting.columbia.com — for interested people to inquire about becoming a Columbia product tester. “Columbia Sportswear is seeking a broad variety of enthusiasts to help test our products,” the landing page reads.

On the landing page, the performance-focused brand has a button to apply that leads you to see both the application and the testing processes.

How applying works is simple: apply to be a tester, get accepted and then you’re eligible to test. And the testing process includes accepting and receiving a package, testing the product, submitting feedback and lastly returning the test product.

At the bottom of this page is another button to press to apply. (Here, it asks if the applicant is 18-years-old or older.)

Although the steps are outlined in detail, Columbia announced that it is not looking for new testers at the moment. “Thank you for your interest in the Columbia testing program. At this time we are not accepting new applications, but we hope you will check back with us soon,” the brand wrote.