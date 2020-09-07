Low-cut hiking boots are something I’ve always been nervous of. There’s something about not having the support provided by a mid-cut that has kept me away.

However, hitting the trail in the Columbia Facet 30 OutDry changed my mind.

I laced up the style from Columbia Sportswear on a mid-August hiking trip, and of all the tech in the shoe it was the HGS heel stabilizing system that stood out the most. My heel sat deep in the shoe and there was no movement whatsoever during my time on the trail. Because of this, my lack of confidence in low-cut hikers disappeared. The brand’s speed lacing system also kept my fit comfortably snug all day long without any need to readjust.

As for the other technologies Columbia employed, the breathable OutDry waterproof construction came most in handy on this excursion. (I drove for three hours in a torrential downpour to get to a nearby hotel the night before, which made the trail one big puddle.) The proprietary tech ensured my feet remained dry, and it’s worth noting that the Omni-Grip rubber outsoles kept me from slipping on rocks.

Watch on FN

Also, although this is a technically a hiker, you could definitely go for a run in them. I’ve worn trail running shoes that were heavier than the Columbia Facet 30 OutDry, and the plush Techlite midsole cushioning could absolutely compete with what’s featured in today’s running shoes made to go off road.

My pair of the Columbia Facet 30 OutDry after the first hike. CREDIT: Peter Verry

To Buy: Columbia Facet 30 OutDry (Men’s), $97.50 from $130; Columbia.com

Since I planned on doing a lot of hiking on my trip, I didn’t want to spend $20-plus a pair on socks specific to the activity. Instead, I spent $22 on a six-pack of Under Armour Performance Tech Crew socks, which did the trick. They are well-cushioned, which absolutely played a part in my feet not being sore at the end of the day on the trail, and surprisingly my feet were relatively dry after four-plus hours of hiking in sweltering heat (thanks to the brand’s HeatGear sweat-wicking fabric).

Columbia Facet 30 OutDry paired with Under Armour Performance Tech Crew socks. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Wearing the Columbia Facet 30 OutDry shoe with Under Armour Performance Tech Crew socks. CREDIT: Peter Verry

To Buy: Under Armour Performance Tech Crew Socks (Men’s), $22; UA.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.