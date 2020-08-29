Cliff Robinson, NBA Veteran and All-Star, Dies

NBA veteran Cliff Robinson, often fondly referred to as “Uncle Cliffy” by teammates and fans alike, has died. He was 53 years old.

The news of Robinson’s passing was shared by the men’s basketball Twitter account of the University of Connecticut, his alma mater.

“The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time,” the statement read. “Rest In Peace, Cliff.”

Robinson hit the pro court for 18 seasons wearing his signature headband, establishing himself as a force in the sport during his eight seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

“The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family & loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City,” his longtime team wrote on Twitter today.

The center-forward also played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets during his career.

During his career, Robinson racked up several accolades including making an NBA All-Star Game appearance in 1994, making the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2000 and 2002, and earning NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 1993. Prior to playing pro ball, he was a college hoops standout, playing for the UConn Huskies from 1985 to 1989.

“We’re shocked and saddened by the passing of Clifford Robinson. Clifford was a consummate professional who loved the game and played with an incredible sense of both joy and intensity. We extend our thoughts and prayers to family and friends of ‘Uncle Cliffy’ during this time,” the Warriors wrote on Twitter.

