Detroit Piston Christian Wood Becomes Third NBA Star to Test Positive for the Coronavirus

Christian Wood has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Detroit Piston is the third NBA player to test positive for the virus, joining Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

According to Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix, Wood reported flu-like symptoms on Wednesday prior to Detroit’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was tested for the coronavirus upon his return to Detroit.

The 24-year-old, who laces up in Nike sneakers, played in Wednesday’s game against the 76ers and scored a career-high 32 points. Wood recorded 30 points and 11 rebounds against the Jazz on Saturday, when he was largely matched up against Gobert.

On March 11, the NBA announced that the suspension of its regular season after Gobert tested positive for the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the NBA said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Gobert’s positive test was reported prior to Utah’s game on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. After Gobert’s test results came back, the game was canceled; he was not in the arena.

With the NBA season suspended and stadiums temporarily shuttered, players and team owners have pledged to financially support day of game workers. Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said he would pay hourly employees as if games were still happening. Several players — including Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons — have all pledged $100,000 to assist stadium workers. And Gobert himself has pledged $500,000 to assist with an employee worker fund at the Jazz’ arena as well as to help with coronavirus-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and France.

This is Wood’s fourth season in the NBA, and he has averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists on the year. He is expected to draw interest during the free agency period.