Chris Brown Tattooed an Iconic Air Jordan Sneaker on His Face

Chris Brown is already covered in tattoos, but the famed singer decided yesterday to get another. And his new one, located on his face, is of an iconic Air Jordan sneaker.

California-based tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga Lopez, who specializes in realism, shared images of the tattoo he did for Brown, which is of the Air Jordan 3. The tattoo is positioned on his cheek, just below his right ear. Aside from his Instagram grid, Lopez posted another image alongside Brown on Instagram Stories ahead of the musician’s tattoo appointment.

Early this morning, Brown shared an image alongside rapper Gashi — in a room with cars and hundreds of pairs of sneakers — with the tattoo clearly visible.

Aside from Brown, Lopez has tattooed quite a few celebrities in the worlds of sports and music including Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, rapper Drake and several others.

The Air Jordan 3 is the third signature sneaker for NBA icon Michael Jordan, which made its debut in 1988. Aside from it beinf a favorite among sneakerheads, the shoe was the first in the franchise to feature a visible Air unit in the heel.

