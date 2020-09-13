Michael Jordan’s mojo worked for the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy delivered a special surprise to the team on Saturday. Before heading out to Detroit for their opening game of the 2020 NFL season, they gifted each member of the traveling party a pair of Air Jordan 1s, including all coaches and staff members.

Over 100 pairs of Air Jordan 1, IV, XII and XIIIs were given to the team, as Nagy himself is a huge Michael Jordan fan. Nagy said he felt it was significant to distribute the Air Jordans before their away game in Detroit, given the history of rivalry between the Bulls and the Detroit Pistons.

The good luck charm certainly panned out for the team. After trailing the Lions for the first three quarters of the opening game, the Bears had a late surge in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Mitch Trubinsky connecting with his teammates for not one, not two, but three touchdowns, first by Jimmy Graham, then Javon Wims and finally Anthony Miller. The team pulled out the win, 27-23.

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a two-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker during an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 13. CREDIT: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Air Jordans have a long history with the sports industry, since the original Air Jordan was designed in 1985 after basketball legend Michael Jordan signed a five-year endorsement deal with Nike. Back then, the NBA banned the original Air Jordan for not meeting league uniform standards, but Jordan continued to wear them and Nike paid the fines, seeing the opportunity for a unique marketing campaign.

Since then, the iconic silhouette has been repeated many, many times with updates to the Retro 1. Leather overlays on the upper offer durability and easy color blocking along with a perforated leather toe box for ventilation.