Champion Transforms Its Comfy Apparel Into Meaningful Face Masks

Champion turned its signature comfortable sweats and athleisure into must-have face masks.

Available in a mix of shades and designs, Champion face masks utilize breathable fabric for easy wear all season long. Shop the stylish masks in individual sizes for $10 to $12 or find certain designs available in a three-pack deal for $21, all at Champion.com.

The brand’s lineup of face masks includes classic designs with a double-layer, moisture-wicking finish and signature X-Temp technology that adapts to the surrounding temperature to keep you cooler. The cotton silhouette includes stretchy ear loops, available in three neutral shades all branded with a recognizable logo.

In addition to a classic face mask design, Champion also introduced a mix of more forward-thinking products featuring motivational messages. Made as well from moisture-wicking material, these masks reimagine the brand’s C logo to create phrases like “Overcome,” “Change the World,” and “Together We Can” for a more meaningful take on protective style. These also come in a variety of colors from all-white to bright yellow, all with white elasticated straps to hold them in place.

Not only did the brand create its own face masks for sale, but it’s also is using the products to help forward its Champion For All initiative. The initiative provides funds to inspire future champions as well as create opportunities for inclusion for people of all backgrounds. As part of the program during the pandemic, Champion is set to donate 50,000 face masks to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite face masks from Champion’s impressive selection.

