Cat Footwear Drops Its New Sneaker Silhouette Using an Unexpected Seller

By Claudia Miller
depop, cat footwear, sneakers, pink, white, raider sport
Carricko's Cat Footwear Raider Sport sneakers.
CREDIT: Depop

Cat Footwear is enlisting a few unexpected vendors to help with its newest sneaker drop.

The brand released limited pairs of its new Raider Sport sneaker through 50 popular sellers on Depop, a London-based peer-to-peer social shopping site — the first launch of its kind on the app. The silhouette comes in a variety of shades with uppers ranging from bright white to mixed pink tones, sold for $99 across all accounts before the shoes officially launch on March 2.

yellabambi, depop, cat footwear, sneakers, pink
Yellabambi’s Cat Footwear Raider Sport sneakers.
CREDIT: Depop
depop, cat footwear, sneakers, pink, white, raider sport
Yesterdaysbabevintage’s Cat Footwear Raider Sport sneakers.
CREDIT: Depop

As part of Cat Footwear’s “Build for Better” charitable initiative, all of the proceeds from the social activation on Depop will go towards the Youth Urban Art Foundation, an organization aiming to engage vulnerable and disadvantaged youth with music and arts.

“We have always worked closely with a range of creatives and communities in our work with the Re-powered collection, so collaborating with Depop sellers felt like the next outlet to explore with our consumers…” said Gemma Little, Cat Footwear’s international brand marketing manager in a press release. “The beauty of Depop is that it is such a social marketplace, and really celebrates originality. We wanted to launch our new silhouette straight into the captive audience of sellers that make up the creative Depop community so that these consumers would experience the product first.”

depop, cat footwear, sneakers, pink, white, raider sport
199xstore’s Cat Footwear Raider Sport sneakers.
CREDIT: Depop

