Casablanca and New Balance Deliver the Latest Must-Have Luxury-Athletic Collaboration

The collaborations produced by fashion houses and athletic brands are hotter than ever, and another highly-anticipated look is ready to hit stores.

New Balance and Casablanca are set to deliver the first collaboration on a new sneaker from the Boston-based sportswear standout, the 327. The collaborative effort on the 1970s runner-inspired silhouette was debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

The Casablanca x New Balance 327 was inspired by the dual French and Moroccan heritage of Casablanca founder and creative director Charaf Tajer. The shoe features white, orange and green pops reminiscent of Moroccan oranges and crisp tennis uniforms. This iteration of the New Balance 327 is also detailed with perforated leather uppers inspired by white 1970s Italian sports cars, suede vamps, exaggerated leather “N” logos, aesthetically bold soles and heel wraps.

Casablanca x New Balance 327. CREDIT: New Balance

“I know the brand works with few fashion houses, so to be chosen to do this with a new silhouette is special and unique for me,” Tajer said in a statement. “The design perfectly matches the aesthetic of Casablanca. It’s the ultimate leisure shoe.”

New Balance collaboration manager Joe Grondin added, “With Casablanca, Charaf has been able to deliver a fresh, modern take on luxury and sport while still maintaining a strong sense of nostalgia. We wanted to convey a similar feeling with the introduction of the 327. The 327 has many classic features that take inspiration from our archives, but it is tweaked just enough to provide something new and exciting.”

The Casablanca x New Balance 327 arrives on April 4 in two colorways and with a $150 price tag.

Want more?

Levi’s and New Balance Collaborate to Create an ‘Authentically American Sneaker’

New Balance Reveals Its First-Ever Made by Women Collection — and It’s In Stores Now

New Balance Reveals Kawhi Leonard’s Debut Signature Shoe Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game