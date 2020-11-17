New Balance and Casablanca Reunite For New Takes on the Hit 327 Sneaker

New Balance and Casablanca are back once more for new iterations of the hit 327 silhouette.

Following their inaugural collaboration in April, the second versions of the Casablanca x New Balance 327 feature two new takes of the sneaker. Both colorways release on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time at select retailers worldwide as well as online at Newbalance.com. The looks will retail for $150.

The newest Casablanca x New Balance 327s reimagine the silhouette with two contrasting colorways. The first features perforated white uppers topped off with taupe suede overlays and hits of green across the signature “N” logo and heel counter. The style is finished off with a contrast nude textured outsole.

The other shoe is executed with a black and white palette featuring similar layering with soft gray suede accents and a strong black overlay. The look is completed with a black outsole.

On both colorways, co-branding is displayed across the tongue.

The predominantly white Casablanca x New Balance 327. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Casablanca x New Balance 327 with black accents. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The brand’s 327 silhouette became a hit style in 2020 after it debuted on the French runways with a little help from Casablanca. The first Casablanca x New Balance 327s hit the catwalk for the fall ’20 presentations during Paris Fashion Week, inspired by the dual French and Moroccan heritage of Casablanca’s founder and creative director, Charaf Tajer. The two inaugural designs featured white, orange and green accents reminiscent of Moroccan oranges and tennis uniforms, while its perforated leather uppers were influenced by white 1970s Italian sports cars. Though they both retailed originally for $150, the green and white style now resells for anywhere from $275 to $999, whereas the orange and green iteration can be found for anywhere from $285 to $2,800 at StockX.com.

“I know the brand works with few fashion houses, so to be chosen to do this with a new silhouette is special and unique for me,” Tajer said in a statement about their first collaboration in February. “The design perfectly matches the aesthetic of Casablanca. It’s the ultimate leisure shoe.”