Cariuma Announces All-Star Skate Team For Its New Pro Skate Sneaker

Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma is tapping into the skate industry with its first-ever skate shoe and an all-star lineup of athletes to model it.

The brand introduced its Catiba Pro Shoe, an eco-friendly take on skatewear in a low-top silhouette. The style retails for $89 at Cariuma.com.

As for the all-star skate team, the impressive roster includes Mike Vallely, Leandre Sanders, Jagger Eaton, Chris Pierre, Sean Davis, Tyler Peterson, Marissa Martinez and Garret Ginner from the United States as well as Gustavo Ribeiro from Portugal and Kelvin Hoefler from Brazil.

Members of the Cariuma skate team. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

Cariuma Catiba Pro skate sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

The Catiba Pro features persk specifically designed to take on the skate park such as a sticky grip outsole made from natural gum rubber for added traction on the board. The design’s foxing highlights diagonal stripes along the midsole and outsole to improve your flick. The style comes reinforced for an increased lifespan even during strenuous activity, all atop an anatomically-shaped memory foam insole for cushioning and rebound.

“I have never worked so hard to create a relationship with a brand more than I have with Cariuma. From the moment I saw them, I knew their move into skateboarding was going to be important,” said skate pro Steve Berra in a press release for the sneakers. ” Their commitment to the culture and their pursuit of creating a comfortable, sustainable, and durable shoe like the Catiba Pro is like no other brand I’ve seen.”

You may have spotted Cariuma’s sneakers on the feet of A-listers like Luka Sabbat, Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm lately. The burgeoning Brazilian brand offers a range of affordable, stylish and sustainably made looks that men and women can’t seem to get enough of.

In fact, Cariuma’s IBI sneaker has sold out multiple times since it launched in October 2019 and even amassed a 12,000 person waitlist this year. What makes it so special? Following the brand’s ethos, the low-top design is 100% vegan and eco-friendly, complete with perforated bamboo knit uppers and a memory foam insole made with recyclable cork and organic mamona oil for optimal comfort.