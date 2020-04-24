Carhartt WIP and Converse Are Bringing Back Their Chuck 70 Collab

One of Converse’s most popular collaborations is making a return next week.

The company revealed that it is partnering with Carhartt WIP to release two iterations of the iconic Chuck 70 sneaker in the “Hamilton Brown” and “Green Camo” color schemes, which will don premium 12 oz. canvas uppers with contrasting white stitching, metal eyelets and white laces. The standout feature is the signature square Carhartt WIP label on the tongue and co-branded insoles. Completing the look is a rubber toe cap with plush cushioning in the vulcanized rubber midsole for all-day comfort.

The Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 in “Green Camo.” CREDIT: Converse

The Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 in “Green Camo.” CREDIT: Converse

The Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 in “Hamilton Brown.” CREDIT: Converse

The Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 in “Hamilton Brown.” CREDIT: Converse

A top view of the the Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 in “Hamilton Brown.” CREDIT: Converse

Both the “Hamilton Brown” and “Green Camo” makeups of the Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 will be available on Converse.com and at select Converse retailers on April 28. Each pair will come with a $110 price tag.

The brands first dropped this Chuck 70 collab in June 2019. The pairs quickly sold out, which indicates that this re-issue will likely follow suit.

In related Converse news, the brand’s collaboration with Comme Des Garçons’ on the Chuck 70 will feature an all-over heart print and be available on Dover Street Market Ginza’s online store April 29. A wider launch expected to take place on May 15.