The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The popular Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration restocked yesterday and given its popularity, the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who missed out, you can still buy a pair on the resale market.

This iteration of the popular Air Force 1 Low don a clean white color scheme including on the premium leather upper with letter overlays wrapping around the sides that’s inspired by the classic Nike Air More Uptempo basketball sneaker. The sneaker released exclusively through Cactus Plant Flea Market’s online store yesterday and it came with a $130 price tag. Since the launch, pairs have made its way onto the secondary market including on platforms like StockX and GOAT.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. CREDIT: Nike

At the time of publication, the lowest asking price on StockX.com for the CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low is at $489 for a size 4.5 with the average resell price at $452.

The exact sneaker is also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price of $499 for a men’s size 8.5 while the highest ask is $2000 for a men’s size 13.

A top view of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. CREDIT: Nike

The CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab debuted in October 2019 through the Swoosh’s Nike By You customization program that allowed fans to apply graphic lettering on the classic model including the text “Flea,” “Sunshine” or “Air.”

