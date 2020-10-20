Bugs Bunny Is Featured on Converse Sneakers for the Iconic Cartoon Character’s 80th Anniversary

A closeup of the Bugs Bunny x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High in black.

Converse is set to release one of its most fun and nostalgic collections in recent memory.

The heritage athletic brand and Warner Bros. are celebrating the 80th anniversary of legendary cartoon character Bugs Bunny with a reimagined trio of sneakers. For the occasion, Converse has given its iconic Pro Leather, Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All Star models new looks.

The collection features three iterations of the Chuck Taylor All Star, two in High and one in Low, featuring different Bugs Bunny imagery. The high-top looks are black and red, while the low-top is predominantly white. Each Converse Chuck Taylor will drop in adult, kids and toddler sizing.

The trio of Bugs Bunny x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Additionally, Converse will release a new-look Chuck 70 with a gray textured upper that is reminiscent of fur as well as a tonal gray Pro Leather. Both silhouettes are dressed with Bugs Bunny imagery and graphics related to the character.

Bugs Bunny x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Bugs Bunny x Converse Pro Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Aside from the shoes, Converse will release several graphic apparel pieces featuring iconic Bugs Bunny animations. The clothing includes short-sleeved T-shirts, long-sleeved T-shirts and a hooded sweatshirt.

The Converse x Bugs Bunny collection arrives Oct. 27 via Converse.com. Prices of the selections will range from $35 to $100.

The selections of Bugs Bunny x Converse apparel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The Bugs Bunny x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star in family sizing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The family sizing of the Bugs Bunny x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse