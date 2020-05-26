Brooks Releases Run Proud Collection Ahead of Pride Month

A year after Brooks announced its partnership with LGBTQ+ running and walking club Front Runners, the brand is back with its second Run Proud collection for Pride Month.

The lineup features four performance running products including the unisex Tempo Knit In Crew sock ($17), the Distance Graphic T-shirt for men ($34), the unisex Tempo Hat ($20) and the Distance Graphic Tank for women ($30). This particular collection, however, does not include footwear.

“Brooks believes the run is for everyone. We also recognize that prejudice affects runners and the running community, and there is progress to be made in making running safe, inclusive and accessible to everyone. That’s why we continue to work in partnership with community-minded organizations such as Front Runners, to make an impact,” the company said in an email statement.

Aside from releasing the collection, Brooks stated it will be awarding an additional four grants to be used by local Front Runners chapters for philanthropy, sponsoring a Pride Run/Walk or expanding their imprint. Last year, the brand gave out grants to five chapters in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Atlanta and West Palm Beach.

Brooks Run Proud unisex Tempo Knit In Crew sock. CREDIT: Courtesy

Brooks Run Proud Distance Graphic T-shirt for men. CREDIT: Courtesy

Brooks Run Proud Distance Graphic Tank for women. CREDIT: Courtesy