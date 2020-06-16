Brooks’ Red, White & Blue Running Shoes Let You Show Your Patriotic Pride

There’s no better way to show your patriotic pride this Fourth of July than with a pair of red, white and white shoes, and Brooks has you covered.

The running standout’s limited-edition Run USA collection includes a selection of running sneakers in a patriotic color palette, with stars, stripes and celebratory patches completing the Americana-inspired look. Whether you’re planning to participate in a race or are simply going for a solo road run, shop the assortment below to bring the Fourth of July festivities to your feet.

Brooks Run USA Adrenaline GTS 20 Men’s Road Running Shoes

Designed for road running, the Run USA Adrenaline GTS 20 features a blue upper with a graphic star print, as well as a red lining, a white midsole and blue and white striped laces. In addition to offering a festive look, the silhouette will keep you comfy and supported while in motion thanks to its DNA Loft cushioning and GuideRails holistic support. The style is available from the Brooks website for $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Run USA Adrenaline GTS 20 Men’s, $130.

Brooks Run USA Launch 7 Women’s Road Running Shoes

For women looking for a patriotic pick for a Fourth of July run, there’s no better choice than the Run USA Launch 7. The silhouette offers a mismatch look with two different color outsoles, and it has a UV-activated logo for a surprise twist. To keep you comfy, the kick features a lightweight, single-layer mesh upper, with BioMoGo DNA cushioning in the midsole and a Midfoot Transition Zone shaped to take you from heel to toe quickly. Get it on Brooks.com for $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Run USA Launch 7 Women’s, $100.

Brooks Run USA Launch 7 Men’s Road Running Shoes

In addition to offering the Run USA Launch 7 in women’s sizing, Brooks is also selling the sneaker for men. The shoe boasts the same asymmetrical design elements as its women’s counterpart, and will keep you feeling supported throughout your road run thanks to its DNA midsole cushioning, blown-out rubber outsole and lightweight, breathable upper. Shop it now on Brooks.com for $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy

To Buy: Run USA Launch 7 Men’s, $100.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.