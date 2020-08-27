How to Become a Brooks Product Tester

Brooks makes some of the most beloved running shoes you can buy today, and if you’re a fan of the brand you have the opportunity to become a product tester.

On its website, the running footwear company has a specific landing page outlining its approach to research and product testing. Brooks explained how it designs with the consumer in mind, speaking with thousands of runners worldwide “to understand what runners want on the run,” which it refers to as “runner insights,” and studies biomechanics in its lab, which it calls “science insights.”

The first step, according to Brooks, is testing the prototype product in its lab based on four principles: fit, feel, ride and biomechanics. Next, Brooks said it moves to machine testing where every part of the shoes is tested within its lab, looking for things such as energy return, flexibility and durability over 1,500 miles. Then, Brooks said it moves to treadmill testing, hooking runners up to the treadmills to check out things such as toe movements, foot strikes and changes in stride to help it understand “the body in motion from every angle.”

When these steps are completed, Brooks said it looks to the opinion of wear testers. With this step, the brand stated it will send runners gear and then get feedback from them. Also, Brooks secures on-location testers consisting of runners based in Seattle to work with the brand in the lab.

However, if you’re looking to jump right in you’re going to have to wait. Brooks said its product testing program is currently full and asked those interested to stay tuned for future opportunities to join the product testing program.