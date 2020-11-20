Brooks made one of its most beloved road-ready runners a bit more colorful.

Available now via Brooksrunning.com is the highlighter-inspired Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” collection, a limited-edition line of performance running shoes for men and women delivered with bold hues.

The runner-favorite brand created three colorways for women and two for men. The women’s looks include purple, pink and a bright yellow hue it has called nightlife. For men, there is a nightlife shoe as well as one in green.

Brooks Ghost 13 "Splash" collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” collection.

The acclaimed neutral model is cushion-focused, equipped with the brand’s soft DNA Loft midsole cushioning. The shoe’s top-tier cushioning compound extends the length of the shoe for an improved heel-to-toe transition. The model also includes the proprietary Engineered Air Mesh upper technology that was added to not only hug the foot for a secure fit that is also breathable.

The looks for both women and men from the Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” collection retail for $130 each.

Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” collection in purple. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

To Buy: Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” Collection (Women’s — Purple), $130; Brooksrunning.com

To Buy: Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” Collection (Women’s — Pink), $130; Brooksrunning.com

To Buy: Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” Collection (Women’s — Nightlife), $130; Brooksrunning.com

Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” collection in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

To Buy: Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” Collection (Men’s — Nightlife), $130; Brooksrunning.com

To Buy: Brooks Ghost 13 “Splash” Collection (Men’s — Green), $130; Brooksrunning.com

