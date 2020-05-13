Brooks Donates Over 35,000 Pairs of Free Shoes to Healthcare Workers

Brooks is giving back to the healthcare community.

The brand announced a continuation of its “Our Heroes Wear Scrubs” giveback initiative this week that included donating free shoes to healthcare workers across the country. The application program opened this morning at 10 a.m. ET and within an hour, all of the sneakers were claimed.

Brooks announced the news on its Instagram saying: “On behalf of the entire Brooks community and our retailers, we are proud to be donating over 35,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines.”

Its initiative began at the beginning of April with an initial goal of donating 10,000 pairs of shoes. Within hours again, their first giveaway form filled with submissions as the brand rushed out to ship the thousands of shoes.

The brand also continued to their donation by offering a way to give back through purchases of their shoes and gear. For every purchase of its Glycerin 18, Transcend 7, Levitate 3 or Bedlam 2 sneakers as well as for any purchase of $150 or more, Brooks also donated a pair of free shoes for frontline workers, though this giveaway since closed on May 10.

In addition to donating shoes for healthcare professionals, Brooks also is doing its part to help out smaller businesses and hard-hit running retailers.

“We’re firm believers that the local running shop is not going away,” Brooks’ CEO Jim Weber told FN. “They’re community stores that are engaged and connected and create their own traffic, but right now they’re struggling to do commerce with their stores closed.”

“As an industry, everyone has to help out, everybody has to give relief. The big landlords have to give relief, the small ones do, the banks do, the vendors do,” Weber explained. “We’re going to our vendors and asking them to support us in expending payments and cash flow because if everybody can accommodate each other more of us are going to come through this healthy.”