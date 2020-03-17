Four Brooklyn Nets Players Have Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Four Brooklyn Net players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team revealed today.

The Nets did not reveal the names of the four players. The organization said that one of the infected players is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, while the other three are asymptomatic.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working with state and local health authorities on reporting,” Brooklyn wrote in a statement. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Three other NBA stars had already been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus: Detroit Piston Christian Wood along with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

On March 11, the NBA announced the suspension of the regular season after Gobert tested positive for the virus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Internationally, more than 196,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus, which has resulted in over 7,800 fatalities. In the U.S., there have been over 5,800 confirmed cases of the virus and the death toll has surpassed 100.

