Brain Dead and Reebok Are Dropping a Classic Leather Collab Soon

Reebok’s next sneaker collaboration, which was done with Los Angeles-based creative group Brain Dead, is coming soon.

Brain Dead has reimagined the Classic Leather, a vintage silhouette that debuted in 1983 and decades later remains one of the most popular shoes from Reebok. And according to the Brain Dead Instagram account, the shoe will be available Friday.

The upper has been reimagined with a dark brown mesh upper that’s combined with shaggy suede overlays replacing the traditional leather construction. Adding to the look are orange stripes, shaggy suede laces and co-branding seen on the sides as well as embroidered on the tongue tag. The collective is also celebrating the launch by dropping a short film on Instagram.

The Brain Dead x Reebok Classic Leather will release on Wearebraindead.com and at select Reebok stockists on June 12. Although a launch date was revealed, the retail price was not.

Brain Dead has had a history of reimaging classic silhouettes with its sneaker collaborations including remixing the classic Converse Chuck 70 last year and a trio of Vans styles including the Old Skool LX, the Era LX and the Classic Slip-On LX in 2017.

In related Reebok news, the brand has ended its partnership with CrossFit last week following CEO Greg Glassman’s insensitive remarks about George Floyd, who has since resigned.