Adidas-Sponsored Boston Marathon Has Been Postponed

Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 123rd Boston Marathon.

The 124th Boston Marathon has been postponed amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The Adidas-sponsored event, which was scheduled for April 20, will now take place Sept. 14.

In a statement today, the Boston Athletic Association announced the decision, which it said was made after meetings with both city and state officials, and with consideration of the state of emergency that was declared by Gov. Charlie Baker on March 10.

“On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” BAA CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.”

The BAA statement also stated the annual 5K will also be rescheduled. The new date was not announced.

The postponement of the Boston Marathon comes during a week where several sports leagues have suspended seasons and major events have been canceled.

On Monday, the New York Road Runners announced in a statement that this weekend’s New York City Half Marathon was canceled, as well as the accompanying Rising New York Road Runners youth event.

Yesterday, the NCAA announced in a statement that March Madness for this year, as well as the remaining winter and spring championships, have been canceled. Also yesterday, three major sports leagues — Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League — announced they have halted their seasons.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that it has suspended the regular season. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Want more?

How Coronavirus and Work-From-Home Culture Will Change Fashion: What Will We Wear Now?

Genesco’s Footwear Focus Had Been Going Well — Now the Coronavirus Is Hurting Its Airport Stores

Adidas Predicts $1B Revenue Shortfall as Coronavirus Hits Chinese Sales