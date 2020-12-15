Bodega Has a Nike Dunk High Collaboration on the Way

Only a few weeks have passed since the launch of its successful New Balance 997S “Better Days” collaboration, however Bodega already has another sneaker project on the way. This time, the standout boutique is teaming up with Nike to put its spin on the classic Dunk High.

Sneaker social media account @J23app shared images of Bodega’s upcoming collab with Nike. Although the images are circulating, neither have announced release details for the shoe.

The Bodega x Nike Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The look of the shoe sports a mixture of earthy brown shades and premium materials including suede quarter panels at the sides, while a darker shade of brown covers the mudguard and leather overlays at the heel counter. Bodega continues to remix the silhouette by equipping the upper with thick leather stitching on the sides, heel and around the ankle collar. Additional details include a small jewel Swoosh on the lateral side, while Bodega’s branding is found on the medial side, the tongue and on the footbed. Capping off the look is a sail midsole and a brown translucent outsole.

A top view of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The view of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High’s heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The toe box of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike