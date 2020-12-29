×
The Bodega x Nike Dunk High ‘Legend’ Is Releasing on SNKRS Soon — but Here’s How You Can Get a Pair Now

Bodega x Nike Dunk High
The lateral side of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Bodega’s Nike Dunk High “Legend” collaboration is one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of this month, and when the Boston sneaker boutique released the shoe yesterday it quickly sold out. However, you can still buy a pair on the resale market now.

The design of Bodega’s “Legend” Nike Dunk High serves as a nod to youthful days of playing a pick-up baseball game at the park. The upper features hairy suede quarter panels paired with premium leather, while Bodega’s branding is applied on the medal side and tongue. Additional details include a jewel Swoosh on the lateral portions along with moccasin-like stitching appearing on the midfoot, heel and ankle collar.

At the time of publication, the shoe is available on StockX starting at $347 for a men’s size 7.5. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the pair goes for as high as $1,144 for a men’s size 4.5.

And on GOAT, prices start at $365 for sizes between 9.5 to 10.5 and upward of $200 for men’s sizes 3.5 and 15.

Bodega x Nike Dunk High
The Bodega x Nike Dunk High.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Bodega x Nike Dunk High
The lateral side of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Bodega x Nike Dunk High
The medial side of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Bodega x Nike Dunk High “Legend,” $347 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Bodega x Nike Dunk High “Legend,” $365 and up; GOAT.com

If you’re not interested in paying the resale prices for the Bodega x Nike Dunk High “Legend,” fans will have another opportunity to cop at retail when it releases via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow for $120.

Bodega x Nike Dunk High
A top view of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Bodega x Nike Dunk High
The view of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High’s heel.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Bodega x Nike Dunk High
The outsole of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Bodega x Nike Dunk High
The heel of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Bodega x Nike Dunk High
The toe box of the Bodega x Nike Dunk High.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

