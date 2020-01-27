Sign up for our newsletter today!

Blackpink Celebrates the 50-Year-Old Adidas Superstar Sneaker in New Campaign

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Blackpink
December 2017
September 2019
September 2018
October 2018
View Gallery 13 Images

There are few groups in the world with as much clout as Blackpink. The quartet has transcended K-pop fandom to become global superstars, so their latest role is a fitting one.

Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have been tapped to star in Adidas Originals’ new “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign, for which the brand has “[brought] together game changers from across the worlds of music, fashion, sport and art,” according to a release. The campaign celebrates the iconic Adidas Superstar sneaker, which turns 50 this year.

The girl group appears in black-and-white tracksuits in the new images. Lisa and Jennie are clad in the Superstar sneakers, while Rosé and Jisoo are pictured in close-up shots.

rose, blackpink, celebrity style, adidas campaign, tracksuit,
Rosé.
CREDIT: Adidas
Jisoo , blackpink, adidas originals, ad campaign
Jisoo.
CREDIT: Adidas
Lisa, blackpink, ad campaign, adidas originals, celebrity
Lisa.
CREDIT: Adidas
Jennie, blackpink, adidas originals, change is a team sport
Jennie.
CREDIT: Adidas

Other tastemakers appearing in the campaign include “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi, famed gamer Ninja and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, to name a few. The photo series is accompanied by a film, directed by actor-director and Adidas collaborator Jonah Hill; it follows skater Jenn Soto as she zips through a facility filled with members of Adidas’ star-studded cast.

Change Is a Team Sport, adidas originals, yara shahidi, jackson wang, ninja, pharrell
The star-studded cast of Adidas Originals’ “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign.
CREDIT: Adidas

There’s no knowledge without the older generation who did it first. And there’s no change or progression without the new generation. So if those two generations come together, I feel like that creates the atomic charge for great art and great creativity,” Hill said of his vision for the film in a statement.

Click through the gallery to see Blackpink’s most fashionable looks over the years.

Want more?

Blackpink’s Lisa Has Supercool Style — Right Down to Her Shoes

Mickey Mouse Is Getting His Own Adidas Ultra Boost Sneaker

Blackpink’s Greatest Fashion Moments, From the Red Carpet to the Stage

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad