Birkenstock Introduces Comfy-Casual Sneakers for Men and Women

Birkenstock has a new shoe — and no, it’s not a sandal.

The Germany-based shoe label today introduced the Birkenstock Bend sneaker. The casual shoe has a flexible leather lining and breathable surface, easily adjusting to the foot to keep the wearer comfortable even during physical activity. The Birkenstock Bend also boasts a midsole made from polyurethane and cork, covered in rubber for optimum short absorption. Pairs are available to shop now in a variety of muted colorways, in both leather and suede variations. A low-top version sells for $150, while the Birkenstock Bend Mid costs slightly more at $165.

With a tradition dating back to the 1700s, Birkenstock has fans young and old — with its sandals surging in popularity amid the so-called “ugly” sandal trend. Among Birkenstock’s enthusiasts are plenty of celebrities, ranging from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Ellen DeGeneres, Jessica Alba and Millie Bobby Brown. The company has earned plenty of accolades over the years — and in the past decade, it was honored with FN’s prestigious Brand of the Year award twice, in both 2013 and 2017.

Why has Birkenstock won so many fans over? It may have a little something to do with its footbeds. The brand’s signature footbeds are designed to imitate a natural footprint in the sand, allowing the wearer to feel comfy for hours on end.

What’s more, Birkenstock is a great choice for individuals looking for eco-conscious footwear. Cork — a material featured in nearly all its midsoles, including the Birkenstock Bend’s — is an particularly eco-friendly product. It has high elasticity, superior cushioning and excellent heat and sound insulation. In addition to its use of sustainable materials, Birkenstock was one of the first shoe manufacturers to reduce its carbon output through the use of water-soluble and solvent-free adhesives in its production processes.

Below, we have rounded up a selection of some cool colorways of the Birkenstock Bend sneaker, all available to shop now on the brand’s site.

