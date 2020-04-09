Bimma Williams and Pensole Academy Partner for a Special Edition Podcast Series

Pensole Academy is engaging those quarantined during the coronavirus crisis through a partnership with footwear industry veteran Bimma Williams for a series of weekly podcasts featuring shoe industry insiders.

Claima: Stories with Bimma, a live podcast franchise hosted by Williams, will be targeted toward job seekers looking to discover their dream careers at companies including Nike, Adidas and New Balance. Every Tuesday through April 28, Williams will explore inspiring stories from top creatives, designers, marketers and innovators. The interview series broadcasts on Zoom and airs at 6:00 p.m. PDT. Those interested can register online.

“The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted our day-to-day existence, reshaping how we work, communicate and how we socialize with our loved ones,” according to Williams. “It’s caused us to feel anxious, frustrated, sad and uncertain. In an effort to lift spirits and inspire, we’ve decided to launch our weekly live series on Zoom to help people through this tough time.”

Related Supporting Independents: How Heartbreak Hill Running Co. Is Working Through Another Economic Crisis Debenhams Enters Second Bankruptcy in Calendar Year, Plans to Liquidate Irish Business How the Fed's New Lending Program Can Help Boost Struggling Businesses in Coronavirus Times

The Claima series, along with additional competitions and livestreams to be announced, is scheduled to run on Pensole and partners’ digital platforms through May 26. It was designed to enable ongoing professional development during nationwide social distancing and shelter-in-place orders and was created for aspiring designers to interact through live interviews, design contests and brand-sponsored learning.

Since the first Pensole class launched in 2010, the Academy has graduated nearly 500 students, helping place them in jobs at Timberland, Converse, New Balance, Cole Haan and Nike, among others.

As always, Pensole gives talented young design students, regardless of their socioeconomic background, an opportunity to learn from industry professionals, without financial barriers.

Want more?

Black History Month Spotlight: How Bimma Williams Is Making Sure People of Color Claim a Seat at the Table

China’s Exports Take a Hit as the Country Faces a New Wave of Coronavirus Cases

Pensole Academy Partners With Historically Black Colleges to Develop Talent for Footwear & Apparel