Big Pun’s Classic ‘Yeeeah Baby’ Album Inspired the Next Ewing Athletics Sneaker Release

Late rap legend Big Pun’s posthumous album “Yeeeah Baby” turns 20 next month, and to celebrate, Ewing Athletics is releasing a sneaker with a striking resemblance to its cover. The Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Yeeeah Baby,” which was designed with the help of the rapper’s family, features a red patent leather upper that changes in tone depending on the way the light hits the shoe. The look is also designed with an iridescent shine that was inspired by baguette diamonds on the cover and icy translucent outsoles with metallic flecks.

Other details include the words “Big Pun” stacked on the tongue and “Yeeeah Baby” written across the heels.

The Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Yeeeah Baby” arrives on March 27 via Ewingathletics.com with a $140 retail price.

Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Yeeeah Baby.” CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

Another look at the Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Yeeeah Baby.” CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

The stacked Big Pun on the tongue of the Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Yeeeah Baby.” CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

This is the third sneaker the brand has released that was inspired by the beloved rapper born Christopher Lee Rios. Ewing Athletics also dropped the 33 Hi “Puerto Rico” to celebrate his heritage and the 33 Hi “Capital Punishment,” which was a nod to his debut album.