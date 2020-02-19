Big Baller Brand, the athletic footwear and apparel company created by LaVar Ball, is back.

After the company announced in October 2019 on social media that it would return “in the next few weeks,” it is back online today with a new website, Bigballerbrandinc.com.

“The Big Baller Brand is back and better than ever. Over the past year, my team and I have been working diligently to expand Big Baller Brand and improve the overall customer experience,” Ball said in a statement.

In the statement, Big Baller Brand said the relaunch will feature more than 48 new products including shoes, clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Also, the company said the website — which it said is compatible across all mobile devices — will include a “modern design with a streamlined checkout process, improved functionality, optimized navigation and stronger customer service support.”

The brand debuted ahead of Ball’s eldest son, Lonzo, made his NBA debut in 2017. It launched with a lot of buzz, however, the hype was short-lived as any momentum was stifled by a plethora of problems.

In March 2019, Lonzo accused Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster of stealing $1.5 million from him, and before month’s end the athlete appeared to separate himself from the brand by covering his BBB tattoo. A month later, Lonzo filed a lawsuit against Foster alleging fraud. The athlete looked to collect more than $2 million in damages, according to an ESPN report.

Since then, Lonzo has spoken publicly about the poor quality of the BBB shoes he wore on the court. On fellow pro basketball player Josh Hart’s LightHarted Podcast in September 2019, he said the ZO2s were “not ready” and said his shoes “exploded.” (He said the shoes he wore in Summer League 2017 would break after one quarter of wear and that his manager would pack a backpack with more pairs for him to change into.)

The site now offers Lonzo’s shoes, the ZO2.19, as well as the G3 shoe for LaVar’s middle son, LiAngelo. Prices range from $160 to $190.