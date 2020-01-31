The 8 Best Shoes at Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2020

There was plenty of top-tier footwear on display at Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2020 in Denver this week. For fall ’20, tech-loaded hikers, stylish boots and trail runners for both men and women will lead the way from the industry’s most respected brands such as The North Face, Timberland, Hi-Tec and others.

With two days of the event down, here are eight of the best looks from Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2020.

Vasque Alchemist XT Mid

This boot (pictured above) has the performance tech to get you up the mountain and the aesthetics to have you looking good doing it. It’s part of the brand’s Alchemist collection, built with people who may not be avid hikers but enjoy outdoor style in mind. The line features lows and mids in both waterproof and non-waterproof iterations (the XT Mid features UltraDry waterproof tech). It will retail for $140.

The North Face Archive Glacier Point

Twenty years after the original debuted, The North Face is introducing the Archive Glacier Point, an updated version of the classic. The look — available in men’s and women’s sizing — is part of the brand’s Brown Label line, which features its peak sustainable footwear. The Archive Glacier Point is made with sustainable ISA leather and recycled nylon laces, among several other eco-friendly materials, and features seam sealed construction to make it waterproof. When it hits retail it will sell for $200.

The North Face Archive Glacier Point. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Timberland Garrison Trail Gore-Tex

This performance look has plenty of lifestyle appeal and tech to keep wearers out and about in nature. The Garrison Trail Goretex — which drops in July and will retail for $170 — features bold colors, eco-friendly ReBotl midsoles and Grip Stick rubber outsoles for top-tier traction.

Timberland Garrison Trail Gore-Tex. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Brandblack Mil Spec

For its Outdoor Retailer debut, Brandblack showed off its Mil Spec tactical boot, a stylish look with plenty of tech. Most notably, the style features Vibram Wrap & Go tech (which eliminates the material waste that traditional outsoles leave behind during manufacturing) a toggle lacing system and both flat knit and heavy suede on the upper. It will retail for $250 and arrive in August.

Brandblack Mil Spec. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Xero Hydro Trail

Available in both men’s and women’s sizing for the season is the brand’s Hydro Trail style, a fully waterproof trail runner. This minimalistic and ultra-lightweight look will drop in August and retail for $140.

Xero Hydro Trail. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Saucony Switchback

The new iteration of the brand’s acclaimed trail runner features the same outsole pattern as its predecessor but now has a rock plate for protection. Also, Saucony traded its Everun cushioning in the former shoe for light Pwrrun+ midsoles, which reduces the shoe by an ounce, and moved the Boa disc from the top of the shoe to the lateral side. It will run you $140 when it drops.

Saucony Switchback. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Hi-Tec SL 78

The classic look of the Hi-Tec SL 78 makes this a must-have for anyone interested in signature outdoor aesthetics. Although there are men’s and women’s iterations of the SL 78, a waterproof leather iteration is only available for men. It will drop in August and retail for $100.

Hi-Tec SL 78. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Lowa R8 GTX Thermo

This high-performing look from Lowa is from the brand’s hunting line. The company built the style with plenty of tech such as Vibram Arctic Grip outsoles, 400 grams of PrimaLoft insulation and Gore-Tex waterproof membranes.

Lowa R8 GTX Thermo. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Want more?

Top 6 Shoe Trends From Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2020

Shoe of the Week: By Not Using Dyes on This Trail Runner, Merrell Conserves Water & Energy

Timberland ‘Nature Needs Heroes’ Star Dominique Drakeford Shares the Biggest Sustainability Misconceptions