9 Best Hiking Boots for Spring ’21

If hiking is in your plans for the spring, the outdoor market’s top brands will soon have new boots for you to choose from.

For spring ’21, industry leaders including Columbia, Hoka One One, Vasque and several others will deliver men’s and women’s looks in both low and mid cuts. These hiking boots are all loaded with trail-ready tech and are built to take you wherever you plan on adventuring.

Check out the nine best hiking boots for spring ’21 below.

Columbia Facet 45

Columbia Facet 45. CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia

For the season, Columbia will deliver the Facet 45, which arrives in January 2021 and retail for $150. This high-top look is a technical hiker with the underfoot comfort of a road runner. It is built with the brand’s Facet midsole featuring proprietary Techlite+ technology, its OutDry waterproof construction and knit collars for a sock-like fit.

Vasque Breeze LT Eco

Vasque Breeze LT Eco. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vasque

The Vasque Breeze Lite Eco is a new look from the brand’s popular hiking franchise that is made with eco-friendly materials. It is made with the brand’s Nature-tex 50% recycled content waterproof membranes, 70% post-consumer recycled mesh uppers, Enduralast EVA midsoles and Vasque-exclusive Vibram Ground Control LiteBase midsoles with the Megagrip compound It arrives in February 2021 and will retail for $170.

Hoka One One Kaha Low GTX

Hoka One One Kaha Low GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

Although known mostly for its running shoes, Hoka One One has a great hiker for the season in the Kaha Low GTX, a tech-loaded low-cut look that arrives in January. It is equipped with Vibram Megagrip outsoles, Gore-Tex waterproof booties and two layers of cushioning: an EVA top layer for a plush underfoot feel and a bottom rubberized foam layer that’s both durable and supportive.

Merrell Moab Speed

Merrell Moab Speed. CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

For the season, Merrell will not only offer its Moab as a trail runner but it will also deliver a fast hiking iteration. The legendary hiker franchise will now include the Moab Speed, which will arrive in March 2021 and retail for $120. They will come equipped with the brand’s FloatPro midsoles, Vibram EcoDura outsoles and uppers made with layered mesh and TPU.

Lowa Zirrox GTX Low

Lowa Zirrox GTX Low. CREDIT: RICHARD KIENBERGER/foto.text

Arriving March 2021 and retailing for $180 is the Lowa Zirrox GTX Low. This hiker features one-piece seamless synthetic uppers with Gore_tex waterproof lining, the brand’s Multi Trac outsoles with deep lugs for traction on loose terrains and proprietary double-injection DynaPU midsoles that are both lightweight and durable.

Timberland Garrison Trail WP Mid

Timberland Garrison Trail WP Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Arriving in January 2021 and retailing for $140 is the Timberland Garrison Trail WP Mid. The look features the brand’s TimberDry waterproof membranes, TimberGrip traction technology and uppers made with both eco-friendly ReBotl fabric and waterproof Better Leather from a LWG Silver-Rated tannery.

Oboz Sypes Mid B-Dry

Oboz Sypes Mid B-Dry. CREDIT: Courtesy of Oboz

For spring ’21, Oboz will introduce the Sypes collection, which will feature the Mid Leather B-Dry. It is equipped with the brand’s new Bend outsoles, featuring 5mm lugs and a tread design made to

balance braking with acceleration through its improved grip. Also, it is made with proprietary Adaptive Cushioning Technology lightweight midsoles and B-Dry waterproofing. Expect this look to arrive in March 2021 and retail for $165.

Asolo Corax

Asolo Corax. CREDIT: Courtesy of Asolo

Asolo has referred to the Corax as “the most advanced hiking product in the market.” The Corax, which is the most aggressive boot on the list, will hit retail for spring ’21 and come with a $355 retail price. The look made for rugged backpacking and technical terrain features multi-piece heels that are designed to absorb shock, Gore-Tex waterproof lining and Vibram outsoles.

Ecco Exohike

Ecco Exohike. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ecco

The Ecco Exohike, which will retail for $190, is built with the brand’s traction and stability-focused Michelin rubber outsoles, lightweight and energy-returning Ecco Phorene midsoles and the brand’s Hydromax water-repelling technology. Also, Ecco made the boot with leathers using its DriTan technology, which reduces the amount of water and chemicals used in the tanning process.