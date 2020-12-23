The Best Fear of God Shoes You Can Buy on the Resale Market Today

Fear of God owner and founder Jerry Lorenzo, the newest partner of Adidas.

The partnership between Nike and Jerry Lorenzo has come to an end.

The designer confirmed yesterday he has reached a multi-year agreement with Adidas and in his new role, he will lead the creative and business strategy of the brand’s basketball category. Furthermore, the joint efforts had led to the creation of a new division within Lorenzo’s Fear of God brand called Fear of God Athletics that focuses on performance basketball and activewear products.

Lorenzo’s entry into creating footwear started in 2016 when he debuted his Fear of God Military Sneaker in June and a few months later, collaborated with Vans on the iconic Era model. A year later, he would confirm a new partnership with Nike that featured the release of his new performance basketball shoe, the Nike Fear of God 1 as well as the Nike Air Fear of God Moccasin and new iterations of the classic Skylon 2.

Before the Lorenzo-designed Adidas products hit shelves, we decided to round up the best Fear of God shoes that fans can buy on the secondary market right now including on StockX and GOAT.

Nike Air Fear of God 1 ‘The Question’

The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question,” $799 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question,” $679 and up; GOAT.com

Nike Air Fear of God 1 ‘Oatmeal’

The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal,” $608 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal,” $679 and up; GOAT.com

Nike Air Fear of God 1 ‘Triple Black’

The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Triple Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Triple Black,” $445 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Triple Black,” $500 and up; GOAT.com

Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon 2 ‘Light Bone’

Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon 2 “Light Bone.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon 2 “Light Bone,” $199 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon 2 “Light Bone,” $160 and up; GOAT.com

Fear of God x Nike Air Moccasin ‘Particle Beige’

The Fear of God x Nike Air Moccasin in “Particle Beige.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Fear of God x Nike Air Moccasin “Particle Beige,” $80 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Fear of God x Nike Air Moccasin “Particle Beige,” $65 and up; GOAT.com

Fear of God x Converse Skid Grip Hi

Converse x Fear of God ESSENTIALS. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike News

To Buy: Fear of God x Converse Skid Grip Hi, $79 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Fear of God x Converse Skid Grip Hi, $80 and up; GOAT.com

Fear of God x Converse Chuck 70 Hi ‘Ivory’

Converse x Fear of God Essentials Chuck 70 in the ivory/black colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Fear of God x Converse Chuck 70 Hi, $180 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Fear of God x Converse Chuck 70 Hi, $175 and up; GOAT.com

Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX

Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX. CREDIT: The Good Will Out

To Buy: Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX, $600 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX, $525 and up; GOAT.com

Fear of God x Vans Mountain

The Fear of God x Vans Mountain in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

To Buy: Fear of God x Vans Mountain, $250 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Fear of God x Vans Era 95 DX, $350 and up; GOAT.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.