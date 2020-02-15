The 10 Best-Selling Basketball Shoes on eBay Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend

There are seemingly endless sneaker releases exclusive to Chicago for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, but not everyone can make it to the Windy City to buy kicks. Consumers, however, can still shop on eBay, which is where many of the All-Star Weekend purchases will end up.

With basketball’s midway point here, the e-commerce platform shared data on its top 10 All-Star Weekend sneakers based on sales data and the moments that solidified the their places as icons.

The No. 1 sneaker on the list based on the site’s sales in North America from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, was the Air Jordan 11, one of the many signature shoes of NBA legend Michael Jordan. A major moment for the shoe occurred last year, based on eBay data tracked on Dec. 13, 2019, when the pre-release drop of the “Bred” iteration sold out on the site in less than four minutes.

Coming in at No. 2 is a signature look for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the Nike Kobe 7, followed by another MJ style, the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement.”

Air Jordan 11 Retro “Bred.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kobe 7. CREDIT: eBay

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

The first shoe for megastar baller LeBron James comes in at No. 4 with the Nike LeBron 9, which during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game also featured a space theme. No. 5 for eBay is the Adidas Crazy 8, a signature look for Bryant before he was a Nike ambassador. And No. 6 is the first shoe from Kevin Durant, the Nike KD 5.

Rounding out the Top 10 list is the Nike LeBron 10, the Nike LeBron 15, the Nike KD 2 and the Reebok Pump Omni Lite.

Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Red Carpet.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike KD 5. CREDIT: eBay

Aside from sales data, eBay provided a traffic boost relating to James and his upcoming role in the “Space Jam” reboot. According to eBay, searches on the site for the LeBron “Monstar” shoes jumped 148% in the days leading up to NBA All-Star Weekend from when the launch was announced. (Nike revealed the Nike LeBron 17 “Monstars” on Jan. 22, a shoe inspired by the villains in the movie.)

At time of press, the top five Nike LeBron shoes on eBay are the LeBron 9, the LeBron 10, the LeBron 15, the LeBron 14 and the LeBron 13.

Nike LeBron 10 “Prism.” CREDIT: ebay

Nike LeBron 15 “Ashes.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike KD 2. CREDIT: eBay

Reebok Pump Omni Lite. CREDIT: ebay

