Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Chunky Dunky’ Comes With Special Packaging

The highly-anticipated Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” is finally hitting retail this week, however certain pairs will be packaged differently from the rest.

According to sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the collaborative style will release with special packaging that’s inspired by the ice cream brand’s signature box. The sneakers also draw inspiration from the iconic packaging’s blue skies and the green landscape with its green and blue upper that’s paired with faux fur overlays resembling the look of a cow. Adding to the look of the sneaker is a tie-dye pattern covering the insole, while the Swoosh branding on the sides features the look of melted ice cream. Capping off the shoe is co-branded printed insoles.

The Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” is releasing Saturday at select skate shops worldwide followed by another launch via the SNKRS app on May 26. The shoe will come with a $100 price tag.

The Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Nike