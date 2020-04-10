On-Feet Look at Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Chunky Dunky’

Ben & Jerry’s upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration is reportedly releasing during the summer. Before it arrives, here’s how they will look on foot.

Instagram user @yankeekicks shared a look at the “Chunky Dunky” sneakers that draws inspiration from Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Monkey” ice cream. The colorful makeup features a cloudy blue sky design on the upper that’s elevated with faux cow fur overlays and yellow Swoosh branding that resembles melted ice cream. Capping off the style is a tie-dye sock liner, a white Zoom cushioned midsole and a green outsole.

Although neither company has announced when the SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” is releasing, like other Nike SB releases, it will likely be sold at select skate shops across the U.S. sometime this summer.

As a majority of the globe continues to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Nike’s retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe remain closed until further notice.

