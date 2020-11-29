Bee Line for Billionaire Boys Club and Timberland are back with another must-have collaboration.

Five years after delivering the FNAA Collaboration of the Year, the company led by Pharrell Williams and the outdoor powerhouse teamed up to give the men’s 6-inch Premium waterproof boot a new look.

The iconic silhouette is executed with its signature wheat nubuck leather uppers, however the highlight of the boots are the rubber toe caps delivered in five bold colors: olive, orange, navy, green and yellow. Also, the boots come with two pairs of premium-strength hiking laces.

The boots also feature several sustainable and responsibly-sourced materials such as Timberland’s proprietary ReBOTL fabric linings and TimberDry eco-conscious waterproof membranes, which are both made with at least 50% recycled PET (plastic bottles).

“The 2020 Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch boot is inspired by the work force and individuals who wear Timberland boots day in day out,” Billionaire Boys Club creative director and designer Joseph Au said in a statement. “The rubber toe construction on the 6-Inch boot is a nod to the functionality of workwear, while the colors are inspired by nature and engineered for sustainability and individual expression.”

The Bee Line for Billionaire Boys Club x Timberland 6-Inch Premium waterproof boots are available now via Timberland.com with a $220 price tag.

Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium waterproof boot in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium waterproof boot in yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium waterproof boot in olive. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium waterproof boot in orange. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium waterproof boot in navy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

