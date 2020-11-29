Bee Line for Billionaire Boys Club and Timberland are back with another must-have collaboration.
Five years after delivering the FNAA Collaboration of the Year, the company led by Pharrell Williams and the outdoor powerhouse teamed up to give the men’s 6-inch Premium waterproof boot a new look.
The iconic silhouette is executed with its signature wheat nubuck leather uppers, however the highlight of the boots are the rubber toe caps delivered in five bold colors: olive, orange, navy, green and yellow. Also, the boots come with two pairs of premium-strength hiking laces.
The boots also feature several sustainable and responsibly-sourced materials such as Timberland’s proprietary ReBOTL fabric linings and TimberDry eco-conscious waterproof membranes, which are both made with at least 50% recycled PET (plastic bottles).
“The 2020 Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch boot is inspired by the work force and individuals who wear Timberland boots day in day out,” Billionaire Boys Club creative director and designer Joseph Au said in a statement. “The rubber toe construction on the 6-Inch boot is a nod to the functionality of workwear, while the colors are inspired by nature and engineered for sustainability and individual expression.”
Watch on FN
The Bee Line for Billionaire Boys Club x Timberland 6-Inch Premium waterproof boots are available now via Timberland.com with a $220 price tag.
To Buy: Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot (Green), $220; Timberland.com
To Buy: Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot (Olive), $220; Timberland.com
To Buy: Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot (Orange), $220; Timberland.com
To Buy: Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot (Yellow), $220; Timberland.com
To Buy: Bee Line x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot (Navy), $220; Timberland.com
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.